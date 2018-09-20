St. Mary’s County Commissioners Honor U.S. Constitution

The Constitution of the United States is recognized as the guardian of civil liberties. It embodies the principles of government in a Republic dedicated to rule by law. September 17 marked the 231st anniversary of the drafting of the U.S. Constitution by the Constitutional Convention.

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County have issued a proclamation recognizing the anniversary of Constitution. Public Law 915 guarantees a Proclamation be issued designating September 17 through 23 as Constitution Week.

“It is fitting and proper to accord official recognition to this magnificent document and its memorable anniversary,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy.

In declaring Constitution Week, the commissioners urge all citizens to study the Constitution and reflect on the privilege of being an American with all the rights and responsibilities which that privilege involves.

Images courtesy of the St. Mary’s County Public Information Office

