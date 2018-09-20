Notice of Public Hearing – Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad Zoning Map Amendment

Regarding Proposed Amendment to the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance Official Zoning Maps NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County will conduct a public hearing, in the Commissioners Meeting Room in the St. Mary’s County Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown, Md. on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 beginning at 11:00 am. for the purpose of receiving public testimony to consider the following:

Case No. 18-245-001, HOLLYWOOD VOLUNTEER RESCUE SQUAD: a request for a Zoning Map Amendment to change the property located at 43256 Rescue Lane, Hollywood, MD 20636 from Rural Preservation District (RPD) to Rural Commercial Limited (RCL). The property is described as Parcel 311 on Tax Map 26, Grid 5. Said Property contains 1.5912+/- acres. The property is owned by Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad, Inc.

This public hearing is required by law to allow the applicant and all interested parties the opportunity to present evidence and public comment regarding this proposal. A decision will be made solely on evidence and testimony presented during the public hearing. Information submitted after the public hearing record is closed will not be considered.

The file on this application will be available for review in the Department of Land Use and Growth Management, 23150 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown, Maryland. If you have any questions regarding this application, please contact Kathleen Easley, Deputy Director, at the Department of Land Use and Growth Management, Comprehensive Planning Division, 23150 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown, Maryland or at (301) 475-4200, ext. *1541.

Note that as a result of the evidence and comments made at the public hearing, amendments may be made to the proposed Ordinance.

By: Bill Hunt, Director

St. Mary’s County Department of Land Use and Growth Management