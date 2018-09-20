The Fair’s is Here – St. Mary’s County

Gate Fees: Adults $7; Children 6-12 $1; children under 6 free!

Students: Free Friday til 5pm

Season passes for entry: Adults $15; Children 6-12 $2.

CARNIVAL:

Wristband “Ride All Day” is Sunday. $30. Use the $5 coupon from our website (click “Forms”) and PRINT the coupon to use. (Sorry, the carnival vendor requires that!)

Thursday, September 20, 2018 – “OPENING DAY”

3:00 PM Gates open to public

4:00 PM Exhibit Buildings open to public

4:30 PM 4-H Livestock Judging Contest (SR)

5:00 PM Carnival opens (ride all evening wristband for $30.)

5:30 PM 4-H Horse Drill Team Performances (GS)

6:00 PM 4-H Market Goat Show (SR)

6:00 PM Barnyard Runners Pig Races

6:30 PM Chain Saw Artist Rick Pratt

7:00 PM Of?cal Opening (Tolerance Hall)

Color Guard by Cub Scout Pack #1203

“The Star Spangled Banner,” Leonardtown Middle School Chorus

Introduction of the Queen of Tolerance Court

Welcome, John Richards, President, St. Mary’s County Fair Association

Crowning of the Queen of Tolerance

7:00 PM Miniature Horse Pull (GS)

7:30 PM Chain Saw Artist Rick Pratt

9:00 PM Exhibit buildings close

10:00 PM Carnival closes

Lion’s Mobile Screening Trailer (Vision & Hearing)(3pm – 7pm)

Suttler Post Farm Clydesdales on display

Glass Blowing Demonstrations (FM)

Quilts of Valor Demo (Home Arts)

Southern Maryland Wood Carvers (ARTS)

Friday, September 21, 2018 – “SCHOOL DAY” and Smoke Free Day

8:00 AM 4-H Livestock Show (SR)

8:00 AM 4-H Horse and Pony Show (GS)

9:00 AM Exhibit Buildings open to public

9:00 AM SoMD Robotics Demonstration (PAV)

9:00 AM Canine Weight Pull (Tractor Pull Track)

10:00 AM Horticulture ID Contest (4-H)

10:00 AM Carnival opens (special student pricing & tickets per ride: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM)

10:00AM 4-H Photo Challenge (4-H)

10:00 AM Cake Decorating Contest (Tolerance Hall)Dr James Forrest Career Center

10:00 AM Decorated Wagon Contest (ARTS)

10:00 AM Make it a Mindful Bite (EXT)

1:00 PM Leonardtown Middle Middle School Band (Tolerance Hall)

1:00 PM Slow the Flow (EXT)

2:00 PM Speech Contest (Tolerance Hall) “The Star Spangled Banner” Great Mills High School: Amarillo Vert

2:00 PM Super Magic Man Illusions (Tent)

3:00 PM Registration for Kiddy Tractor Pull (PAV)

4:00 PM Kiddy Tractor Pull (PAV) 7th District Optimists

4:00 PM St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Demonstration (GS)

4:00 PM Grow it, eat it (EXT)

4:30 PM Super Magic Man Illusions (Tent)

5:00 PM School Day Activities End, normal entry and carnival ticket prices resume

5:00PM St. Marys Community Fellowship

5:30 PM Ice Sculpture, Bill Sonntag

6:00 PM 4-H Cake Auction (GS)

6:00 PM Bicycle Drawing (OF)

6:30 PM Suttler Post Farm Clydesdales Demonstration (GS)

7:00 PM Light Weight Horse Pull (GS)

7:30 PM Boot Scooters (PAV)

9:00 PM Exhibit buildings close

10:00 PM Carnival closes

Barnyard Runners Pig Races: 11:30 AM, 1:30 PM, 5:00PM

Chain Saw Artist Rick Pratt: 12:00 PM, 2:00 PM, 4:00 PM, 6:00 PM

Glass Blowing Studio Demonstrations (FM)

Suttler Post Farm Clydesdales on display

Quilts of Valor Demo (Home Arts)

Lion’s Mobile Screening Trailer (Vision & Hearing)(9 am – 7 pm)

Southern Maryland Decorative Painters (Arts & Crafts 10 am – 6 pm)

Southern Maryland Wood Carvers (ARTS)

Saturday, September 22, 2018 – “PARADE DAY”

8:00 AM Open Class livestock show (SR)

9:00 AM Exhibit buildings open

9:00 AM Fair Parade Registration begins (Tech Center)

9:00 AM Canine Weight Pull (Tractor Pull Track)

10:00 AM Carnival opens

10:30 AM Fair Parade begins (Tech Center) “the Star Spangled Banner” Leonardtown High School: Potomac Voices

12:00 PM Ride the Blender Bike (EXT)

12:00 PM The Joys of Native Plants (AUD)

12:30 PM Leonardtown High School Orchestra (PAV)

1:00 PM Jousting Tournament (GS)

1:00 PM 4-H Visual Presentation Contest (4-H)

1:00 PM Super Magic Man Illusions (Tolerance Hall)

1:00 PM Stuffed Ham Demonstration – David Dent (FSA)

2:00PM Fins & Claws – Capt Jack Russell (FSA)

2:00 PM Canine Weight Pull (Tractor Pull Track)

3:00 PM Southern Maryland Concert Band (PAV)

3:00 PM Gardening Amenities (EXT)

3:00 PM Gotta Hook’em to Cook’em Snakehead fish (AUD)

3:00 PM Super Magic Man Illusions (Tolerance Hall)

4:00 PM WMDM live remote broadcast

5:00 PM Barn Dance (PAV)

5:30 PM Ice Sculpture, Doug Mackey

6:00 PM Gracie’s Guys and Gals (FSA)

5:00 PM Super Magic Man Illusions (Tolerance Hall)

6:00 PM 4-H Livestock Auction (SR)

6:00 PM Bicycle Drawing (OF)

6:30 PM True Blue Country (PAV)

6:30 PM Suttler Post Clydesdales Demonstration (GS)

7:00 PM Heavy Weight Horse Pull (GS)]

9:00 PM Exhibit buildings close

10:00 PM Carnival closes

Barnyard Runners Pig Races: 12:00 PM, 2:30 PM, 4:00 PM, 6:00 PM

Chain Saw Artist Rick Pratt: 12:00 PM, 2:00 PM, 4:00 PM, 6:00 PM

Suttler Post Farm Clydesdales on display

Glass Blowing Demonstrations (FM)

Quilts of Valor Demo (Home Arts)

Lion’s Mobile Screening Trailer (Vision & Hearing)(9am- 7pm)

Southern Maryland Decorative Painters (Arts & Crafts 10am – 6 pm)

Southern Maryland Wood Carvers (ARTS)

Sunday, September 23, 2018 – “FAMILY DAY”

8:30 AM Open Class Horse Show starts (GS)

9:00 AM 4-H and Open Dairy Goat Show (SR)

9:00 AM Exhibit buildings open

10:00 AM Baby Show (FSA)

10:00 AM Antique Tractor Pull (Tractor Track)

11:00 AM Carnival opens (ride all day wristband $30 avail.)

11:00 AM Chesapeake Spinners Wool Demonstration (Farm Museum)

12:00PM De La Brooke Foxhound Demonstration (GS)

1:00 PM Chesapeake Country Cruzers (PAV) “The Star Spangled Banner,” Chopticon High School Peace Pipers

1:15 PM St. L:uke’s UMC Choir (TENT)

2:00 PM The Daughters of Veda (PAV)

2:00 PM Southern Maryland Sound Barbershop Chorus (Tolerance Hall)

2:00 PM 4-H Rabbit Showmanship Contest (4-H)

2:00 PM St. Peter Claver Gospel and Men’s Choir (TENT)

3:15 PM Gospel Persuaders Wilber Johnson (TENT)

4:00 PM Glass Sculpture Auction

4:00 PM Southern Maryland Community Choir (TENT)

4:30 PM Chainsaw Sculpture Auction

4:45 PM Briscoe Brothers (TENT)

5:00 PM 4-H Contest Results announced (SR)

6:00 PM Bicycle Drawing (OF)

6:00 PM Exhibit buildings close

6:00 PM Carnival ticket sales stop

7:00 PM Carnival closes

Chain Saw Artist Rick Pratt: 11:00 AM, 1:00 PM, 3:00 PM, 4:00 PM

Wool Demonstrations (Chesapeake Spinners & Weavers)

Suttler Post Farm Clydesdales on display

Glass Blowing Demonstrations (FM)

Quilts of Valor Demo (Home Arts)

Lion’s Mobile Screening Trailer (Vision & Hearing)(11am – 5pm)

Southern Maryland Decorative Painters (Arts & Crafts 10am – 6 pm)

Southern Maryland Wood Carvers (ARTS)

Barnyard Runners Pig Races 11:30, 12:45. 2:45

