Agnes Ann Crafton, 77, of Dameron, MD departed this earthly life on September 13, 2018. After a short stay at the Hospice House, Valley Lee, MD. Surrounded by her loving family & close friends. Agnes was born in Beachville, MD, to the late Albert E. and Nellie Ann Milburn Butler on July 28, 1941. She received her early education & graduated from Cardinal Gibbons School, in 1959. She then married Theodore William Crafton, Sr. Out of that marriage, 5 children were born, 1 daughter & 4 sons.

Agnes was highly regarded as someone who was fun and loving, & a nurturing mother, she loved her family, church family, and most of all The Lord Jesus Christ. She attended daily mass, some days twice, until her health began to fail! She was a big “Redskins” fan, often she would be in her burgundy & gold attire, dressed from head to toe! Agnes was employed by the Patuxent River Base Air Station, as a head cook/dietitian for many years.

Later in years, Agnes worked and then retired from the MWR (Morale Welfare Recreation) after 33 years of dedicated service. After a short break from the work force, she returned to work at St. Mary’s Hospital, for 5 years before calling it quits! Agnes received many recognitions & awards for her great works in culinary arts. Another memorable recognition; Agnes was recognized by the Board ofCounty Commissioners for ‘The Women Of The Year’ Award, for praiseworthy dedication and contribution to enhancing the quality of life for St. Mary’s County. Agnes was a faithful and lifetime member of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, where she wore many hats & a great servant for the Lord! A member of the Gospel Choir (an original member) for 41 years. She cleaned the church, managed McKenna Hall, member of the Parish Pastoral Council, Senior’s Club, Warm Project, “Women of the Word”, a Church Activities Coordinator; Church Picnic, New Members Luncheon, Teacher Appreciation Luncheon & Bereavement Committee, just to name a few. In the late 80’s Agnes joined The Knights of St. Jerome’s Society, Council I, where she was a very committed member. On any given day, she would be seen running from hall to hall, managing both kitchens & doing whatever was needed!

Agnes enjoyed family gatherings, visits from her grandkids, bus trips, surprise getaways from her daughter Delora & granddaughter Denisha. She enjoyed cooking, Holidays with her kids & grandkids, concerts, dancing, listening to music, planting flowers, family trips to Atlanta, GA & playing cards with her friends. Mostly, she loved sharing her great & gifted cooking talent, over a homemade pot of soup, even a great pasta seafood dish that she made. She was well-known in the community for her great crab cakes & stuffed ham recipe. Mama Agnes could make a piece of bologna taste like steak! Her yearly enjoyment was cooking for the priests, fancying the table with the finest of china. Every mid August, she would chair the annual Knights of St. Jerome’s festivals, followed by the St. Peter Claver Church Annual Pre-Labor Day Festival 2 weeks later, chairing the kitchen for over 30 years.

Agnes leaves to cherish in memories, her one daughter, Delora Crafton-Chase (Michael), Lexington, Park MD, 4 sons, Theodore Crafton, Jr. (Alicia) of Waldorf, MD, Gregory LaMonte Crafton (Sonja) of Elkhart, Indiana, Anthony Crafton, of Dameron, MD, Kirk Crafton (Lisa) of Calvert County, MD. 1 step-son, Waverly Crafton, Jr. of Frederick, MD, her grandchildren, Denisha Brinkley, of College Park, MD, Theodore Crafton III & Asia Crafton, both of Waldorf, MD, one great-grandson, Jace Davis, of Waldorf, MD. Her siblings are; Mary Carroll, Anita Birdine, both of Ridge, MD, Vernell Price (Lester) of Lexington, Park, MD, Charlene Ferrell (Hayes) of Atlanta, Georgia, 4 Godchildren; Patrick Young, Ricky Hopewell, Chanice Butler & Kayley Dalrymple.

In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her siblings: Doris V. Miller, James M. Butler and Albert E. Butler. Agnes also leaves to mourn her in memory, a host of nieces, nephews and many cousins & great friends over the years!

Family and friends will unite on Saturday, September 22, 2018 for visitation at 8:00 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 16922 Saint Peter Claver Rd, St Inigoes, MD 20684. Interment to follow at the church cemetery.