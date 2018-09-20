Floyd Ray Banks

Floyd Banks entered eternal rest on Sunday, September 16, 2018. He is survived by his daughter, Najah Cavanaugh; siblings, Martha, Sarah, Dorothy, Shirley Banks, Jean Simmons, Curtis, Chazz and Lester Banks; a special nephew Kelvin Banks, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Family and friends will unite on Thursday, September 20, 2018 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. for visitation at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home 2294 Old Washington Road Waldorf, MD. Funeral services will be held on Saturday September 22, 2018, visitation, 11:00 am until time of service, 12 noon at Pleasant Branch Missionary Baptist Church, 107 Foster Forbes Road Powells Point, NC. Interment immediately following at the church cemetery, Powells Point, NC.

Also, entrusted to Stallings Funeral Home 401 S Dyer Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.