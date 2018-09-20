Larry Herbert Russell, Sr., 74, of California, Maryland, transitioned from earth to his heavenly reward on September 12, 2018 at his home. Larry was born on June 10, 1944 in Norfolk, Virginia to Alberta (Perry) and Richard Russell. He was a native of Virginia who lived in St. Mary’s County, Maryland since 1988. He graduated from Booker T. Washington High School and continued on to receive a Bachelor’s Degree from Norfolk State University.

Larry was a veteran of the United States Air Force where he served as an aircraft jet engine mechanic. Larry married the love of his life, Mary Larine (Vaughan) Russell on June 23, 1964. They were married for 54 years. Larry worked in retail for almost 50 years before retiring in 2017. He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, carpentry and watching Star Trek. Larry was an inspiration to all he met and had an energetic magnetic personality. Larry always had an encouraging kind word, a big smile and took the time to make everyone feel like they were important. Everyone he met was touched by him in some way. Larry was a fast walker, so any interaction with him required a pair of track shoes if you wanted to keep up with him.

Larry leaves to cherish his memories his beloved wife Mary and five children, Lisa Williams (Glenn) of California, MD, Larry H. Russell, Jr. (Audra) of Cheltenham, MD, Towanda Russell-Jones (Harold) of Gwynn Oak, MD, Carmen Conley (Pierre) of Great Mills, MD and Valerie Simmons (Keno) of Dacula, GA; nine grandchildren, Jeromy, Justen, Desarae and Daneia Russell of Cheltenham, MD and Chyna, Korey and Kymbrinae Simmons of Dacula, GA, Marque Smith of Lusby, MD and Glenn Williams, Jr. of Rodeo, CA, 8 sisters-in-law, 7 brothers-in-law and a host of nieces and nephews. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Alberta and Richard Russell, Helen McGoogan, Wilbert Leslie and his sister, Elizabeth Johnson.

Family and friends will unite on Friday, September 21, 2018 for visitation at 9:30 am until time of service at 11 am at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home Chapel, 38576 Brett Way, Mechanicsville, MD. On Monday, September 24, 2018 at 10:15 am, interment will be held at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Hwy, Cheltenham, MD 20623.