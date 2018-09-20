Ronald Stalnaker, 67, of Hughesville, MD passed away on September 13, 2018, at UMMC, Baltimore, MD.

He was born on September 16, 1950 in Elkins, WV to the late Chester Stalnaker and Josephine Robinson Stalnaker.

Ron graduated from Pomonkey High School in 1969. He completed the GSA Elevator Training program and was employed by the United States Department of State for 37 years. Ron retired in 2008 as the Branch Chief of Vertical Transportation. After retiring from the State Department he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, taking care of his home, and assisting his wife with her business.

He met the love of his life, Myra, in 1973, and married her in 1974. In addition to his wife of 45 years, he is survived by his daughter Kimberly Echino (Joseph) and son Lee Stalnaker. Ron was the proud grandfather of five grandchildren, Taylor Stalnaker, Mason Echino, Rian Stalnaker, Dominic Echino, and Sean Stalnaker. He was known to his grandchildren as “Pop”. His family was his greatest love and he enjoyed spending time with them.

Family will receive friends for Ron’s Life Celebration on Saturday, September 29, 2018 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., with Prayers and Remembrances shared at 3:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

In addition to his beloved wife, children and grandchildren, Ron is also survived by his brother David Stalnaker (Tammy), Ocala, FL; his sister, Carol Mathes, Panama City, FL; and his brother Michael Stalnaker, Panama City, FL. He is preceded in death by his sisters, Judith Stalnaker and Linda Stalnaker.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.