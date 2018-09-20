James Richard “Jimmy” Hunt III, 50, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on Thursday September 13, 2018 at MedStar Washington Hospital Center surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on August 3, 1968 in Cheverly, MD to Joy Faye Tilton of Solomons, MD.

Jimmy is a 1986 graduate of Northern High School. He attended the Community College of Southern Maryland and earned his Journeyman’s Degree in 1990. He met his wife to be when he was just 18 years old. On July 8, 1996, he married the love of his life, Jodie Lynn Reeder in Hollywood MD. Together they celebrated over 22 wonderful years of marriage. He owned and operated J. Hunt Construction for over 20 years. He enjoyed taking vacations with his wife to the Eastern Shore, especially St Michaels and Ocean City. He liked to spend time on the boat crabbing and fishing with his father. He was a grill master and served many delicious steaks and racks of ribs. He had a witty sense of humor and was the life of the party. He was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan. He loved being with people and was always very kind and giving. He put others needs before his own. He loved spending time with his family, especially all his nieces and nephews.

In addition to his loving wife, Jodie, Jimmy is also survived by his parents, Joy Faye and Warren Tilton; sister, Mary Lee Hunt-McCloskey (Matthew) of Lusby, MD; mother-in-law, Mary Reeder of California, MD; sister-in-law, Stacie E. Park (Joon) of California, MD; brother-in-law, Corey Reeder (Bianca) of California, MD; nieces and nephews: Alexis Johnson, Chloe Park, Justin Park, Greyson Park, Chelsea McCloskey, Shannon McCloskey, Samantha McCloskey, Shelby McCloskey, Matthew McCloskey, Patrick McCloskey, Kaitlin McCloskey, and Adam McCloskey; and many extended family and friends.

Family will receive friends for Jimmy’s Life Celebration on Thursday, September 20, 2018 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Funeral Service will be celebrated by Reverend Raymond Schmidt on Friday, September 21, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens.

Serving as pallbearers will be Larry Wible, Matthew Combs, Joon Park, Darren Smith, William Swindell, and Benson Jones.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 339, Lexington Park, MD and SMAWL (St. Mary’s Animal Welfare League), P.O. Box 1232, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

