William “Billy” Daniel Shumaker, II, 59 of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on September 13, 2018 at Calvert Health Medical Center in Prince Frederick, MD. Billy was born in Washington, DC and grew up in Camp Springs, MD, later moving to Southern Maryland as an adult. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy where he was an Aviation Ordnance man aboard the U.S.S. Saratoga. After the Navy, he became an Elevator Mechanic with IUEC Local 10 until his retirement. Billy enjoyed hot rods and car shows, turkey shoots, the Redskins and Nationals, watching college football, playing golf and watching westerns. He coached St. Mary’s Pigskin Football for many years, leading several of his teams to championship seasons.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents Samuel Brooke Purll and Rosemarie Clements Purll. He is survived by his loving wife, Gayle; sons, Joshua Shumaker of Mechanicsville, MD and Clayton Fortney (Ashley) of King George, VA; daughters, Amanda Sansbury (Scott) of Mechanicsville, MD and Melissa Fortney (Richard) of Charlotte Hall, MD; brothers, Frank Shumaker (Susan) of Haymarket, VA, Keith Shumaker (Patricia) of Charlotte Hall, MD, Kevin Shumaker of Mechanicsville, MD, Darrell Brooks of White Plains, MD, Theodore Brooks (Melissa) of Broomes Island, MD; and sister, Jeannine Brooks of Waldorf, MD. He also leaves his seven grandchildren and many more relatives and friends to cherish his memories.

Family will receive friends for Billy’s Life Celebration Visitation on Friday, September 21st from 10am to 12pm with a Memorial Service at 12pm at the Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.