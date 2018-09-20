Two Officers Shot in Prince Georges County

On Wednesday, September 19, 2018., at approximately 10:30 p.m., the Prince Georges County Police Department Special Operations Divisions were in the process of executing a search warrant on behalf of the Narcotics Enforcement Division on the 2700 block of Lorring Drive, in a multi-story apartment building.

Shortly after knocking on the door and presenting them self as police, they received no answer. They utilized a mechanical device to break the door down and get inside. Once the device succeeded, a man inside the apartment armed with a shotgun shot one time, injuring two officers. One officer returned fire, firing a single time towards the suspect, not striking him.

One officer was shot in the hand, and the other officer was shot in the shoulder area, one officer is stated to be in stable condition, and the other is listed in serious condition. Both officers were transported my helicopter to an area trauma center. Both officers are expected to survive.

The suspect surrendered shortly after, one other occupant and witness was inside the apartment at the time of the incident, and is believed to not have been involved with the suspects violent intentions