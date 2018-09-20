Robert Louis Cusic, Sr. (Bobby), 77, of Mechanicsville, Maryland passed away on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center surrounded by his loving family.

Bobby was born on February 23, 1941 at St. Mary’s Hospital to Joseph Elwood Cusic, Sr. and Elvie Ann Wood Cusic. He was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, Maryland and was raised in Scrabbletown. Bobby was the typical mischievous boy and he often reminisced about the antics that he got into with his siblings.

Bobby’s work career started at a young age. His first job was working along his father at Patuxent View Farm. Bobby was also a distributor for Mrs. Irie’s/Mann’s Potato Chips. He worked in the parts department for his brother, Billy, at Cusic’s Mechanic Service and was the owner of Bobby’s Auto Repair. Bobby was planning to retire as a salesman for Central Diesel in the upcoming year.

Bobby was a member of 4-H and FFA. He graduated from Margaret Brent High School in 1960. He married the love of his life, Elizabeth Jean Lacey (Betty Jean) at St. John’s Church in Hollywood, Maryland on September 8, 1962.

Bobby and Betty Jean were blessed with four children: Cynthia Lynn Spalding (Stump) of Hollywood, MD; Susan Marie Hall (John) of Chaptico, MD; Janet Fay Wood (Kenny) of Hollywood, MD; and Robert Louis Cusic, Jr. of Mechanicsville, MD. He leaves behind six grandchildren: Tiffany Hall, Matthew Spalding, Victoria Hall, Cody Spalding, Kyle Wood, Lindsey Wood and four great-grandchildren.

Bobby also leaves behind his sister, Sharon Kidd of Big Island, Virginia, sisters-in-law Arlene Cusic of LaPlata, MD; and Joyce Ann Cusic of Chaptico, MD. In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his brothers Joseph Elwood Cusic, Jr (Teenie) and his twin, William Wendell Cusic (Billy).

Bobby loved his family immensely and even during his last hours on this earth he managed the biggest smile when one of the great grandchildren came to visit.

During his younger years, Bobby enjoyed playing horseshoes, sponsoring women’s softball and shooting clay pigeons. Later he was involved in antique tractor pulling with his father, Elwood. His grandchildren carried on the family tradition of showing 4-H livestock and he supported them in their projects.

Bobby enjoyed spending time with his family and many friends. Each morning you could find him at the Korner Carryout in Oraville catching up with his friends over a cup of coffee.

The family will receive friends at Mattingley Gardiner Funeral Home in Leonardtown, MD on Thursday, September 20, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. with prayers being recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Mechanicsville, MD on Friday, September 21, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Michael Tietjen officiating.

Interment will follow at the Queen of Peace Cemetery, Helen, MD. Pallbearers will be Matthew Spalding, Cody Spalding, Kyle Wood, Zach Lawrence, Adam Johnson and Pat Diehl.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Immaculate Conception Church and/or St. Mary’s County 4-H Livestock Program.