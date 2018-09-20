UPDATE: 35-Year-Old Newburg Man Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident in Waldorf

UPDATE: On Thursday, September 20, 2018, at approximately 0502 hours, Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded for a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on southbound Maryland Route 5 south of Renner Road in Waldorf.

Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack requested the Maryland State Police CRASH Team to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the La Plata Barrack and the MSP CRASH Team indicates a 2015 Mazda 3 operated by Darryl Holt, 51, of Waldorf, was traveling on southbound Maryland Route 5 south of Renner Road in Waldorf, Maryland. At the same time, the pedestrian, Joseph Fryer 4th, 35, of Newburg, was walking in the roadway. For unknown reasons, Fryer entered the travel path of the Mazda and was subsequently struck.

Fryer was pronounced deceased on the scene by Charles County Emergency Medical Services personnel.

The operator of the Mazda, Mr. Holt was transported to Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Corporal J. Zimmerman of the MSP CRASH Team at (301) 392-1231.

The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Corporal J. Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police CRASH Team.

9/20/2018: On Thursday, September 20, 2018, Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to a motor vehicle collision on Route 5 in the area of Renner Road, and Forest Park Drive, in Waldorf

Early reports indicate a female driver struck male pedestrian shortly after 5:00 a.m., the driver remained at the scene.

Police arrived on the scene and began to search for a victim. Shortly afterwards, the male victim was found not breathing and without a pulse. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Maryland State Police are investigating, and updates will be provided as they become available.

