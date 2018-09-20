WANTED by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office – Chester Termain Jones

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Chester Termain Jones, wanted for violating the terms of Pretrial Release from the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. Jones is also wanted on a warrant for Second-Degree Escape.
Jones is a 39-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes. Height: 5’6” and 180 lbs.
Anyone with information about Jones’ whereabouts are asked to call Detective Cpl. Melissa Hulse at 301-475-4200, ext. *1996 or email Melissa.Hulse@stmarysmd.com.
Dang! He looks like he was getting ready to run, in his mugshot! That’s cray cray!
Yup. that pretrial stuff is working out great. Now we have to use resources to find this turd. Wake up people, you are being had.
Wait a minute…..
You saying that ANOTHER perp failed to “show” – after being granted pre-trial release?
Are you sure? Well…..Maybe he over-slept that day…. or read his cellphone calendar wrong.
Oh no, I bet he probably had a chemistry exam that week and was up all night studying.
It is just a minor oversight. That pre-trial release is very convenient for everyone.
