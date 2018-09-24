UPDATE: Injured Retired St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Still Needs Your Help

UPDATE: The Go Fund Me for Tim campaign is trending!

They have raised over $2,000 since we first shared it on September 20, but they are still only half way to their goal.

Please help by sharing this article and the link below.

Thank You

9/20/2018: The following has been posted on Go Fund Me:

My name is Michael Butler from St. Mary’s County, Maryland and I am writing this for my brother Timothy Butler. On July 18, 2018, Tim was involved in an unfortunate cycling accident that left him severely injured. As a result, he was flown to Baltimore Shock Trauma Center / intensive Care Unit in Baltimore for emergency treatment. Tim’s cervical vertebrae and spinal cord was brutally damaged. Surgeons were able to reconstruct the damaged vertebrae but the spinal cord damage remains. Sadly, Tim has no mobility or feeling below his shoulders. His extremities are of a critical nature, but with God’s good grace, Tim will recover. He has been working diligently on his respiratory system as that has been effected as well. The recovery process for Tim is very long and difficult.

So, to those who don’t know Tim, he was a dedicated Sheriff’s Deputy for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office in St. Mary’s County, Maryland for over 23 years. He is well known in the county for his many years in the Child Support Enforcement Unit. He truly believes in responsibility of taking care of children. After his retirement, he continued to serve the community as a Circuit Court Security Specialist ensuring the safety and security of visitors, employees and judges in the courthouse.

Tim exercised daily which often included walking the town of Leonardtown during his lunch break. He slowly returned to exercising after a cycling accident eight years ago. He is a loving father, brother, son and an incredible friend.

Any donation of any amount is certainly appreciated.

There will be enormous medical expenses to cover as well as residential construction cost to accommodate Tim’s special needs. I will ensure that all funds donated are used for the sole purpose of taking care of Tim.

Thank you so much for your love, support and prayers.

Sincerely, Mike Butler