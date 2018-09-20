Kids Day at the St. Mary’s County Fair to be Smoke and Vape Free

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) and the St. Mary’s County Fair Association are proud to announce that for the first time, Kids Day at the St. Mary’s County Fair, held on Friday September 21st, will be entirely smoke and vape free.
“This is the first phase of our eventual plans for the fairgrounds to become completely smoke and vape free,” said John Richards, President of the St. Mary’s County Fair Association. “We ask that our patrons refrain from smoking and vaping on Kids Day so that children and their families can enjoy the fair surrounded by clean and healthy air.”
Other designated areas, including the indoor structures (e.g., exhibit buildings, auditorium, etc.), food court, livestock barns, grandstands and carnival sections will be smoke and vape free for the entire fair weekend. Visit www.smcfair.somd.com for more information on fair activities.
“Our local rates of youth tobacco use and vaping are still high in comparison to other parts of Maryland,” said Angela Cochran, director of Chronic Disease Prevention & Control for SMCHD. “Almost 30% of high school students in St. Mary’s County are currently using tobacco and vape products. Going smoke and vape free for Kids Dayreduces youth exposure to secondhand smoke and other risky chemicals while sending the overall message that tobacco and kids don’t mix.”
SMCHD offers FREE Quit Tobacco Classes and other resources for individuals that are ready to quit using tobacco. For more information, stop by the SMCHD table at the St. Mary’s County Fair, visit www.smchd.org/tobacco/ or contact the St. Mary’s County Health Department at (301) 475-4330.
Vaping done in normal fashion has NO ills for others, (i.e. second hand) and prohibiting it is done in complete ignorance. It is a water vapor – not a smoke – a mist is generated by the liquid contacting the miniature electric coils in the device. The user long-term effects may be argued,(although not its harm potential being FAR less, compared with tobacco smoke) but the affect on those surrounding it, (second hand) isn’t even a debate. It is NIL.
“FEAR” is primarily the result of ignorance or the paranoid “gossip swallowers” that believe anything as long as the nay-Sayers insert words like “studies”, “scientist”, “lab tests” to bolster their exaggerations with some artificial authority.
But like all else done in excess – we do have “the cloud-makers” – those who have taken their vape experience from a pen, (designed to help beat cigarette addiction) to a tricked-out smoke bomb machine, having modified coils and the desire to compete with a dragster’s tire burn-out.
The “ban in ignorance” campaign is typical. It is primarily an example of why Cannabis is mostly illegal today. Exaggerated propaganda sourced from authorities and farce documentaries like the 1930’s movie “Reefer Madness” all portrayed the weed as a stepping stone to heroin or a mind altering major impairment drug for tripping hippies to destroy themselves with.
Same crowd is here today. Just new wave. But still “stupid by choice”.
Quit crying because you can’t control your nicotine fit in front of kids. It is Kids’ day, key words. If you want to vape/smoke then stay home. Do that crap around your kids, not everyone elses idiot.
Gotta love how they just lumped vaping in with tobacco products. No real research or definite health hazards have been associated with vaping but, better to knee-jerk react and ban it! They all like to point to the old ‘popcorn lung’ superstition. Too bad they are too lazy to see that those tests were conducted by pushing a vape coil way past the point of burning it up (which any vape user would know immediately)
This is so crazy coming from a town that was bought with tobacco.