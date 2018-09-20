Kids Day at the St. Mary’s County Fair to be Smoke and Vape Free

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) and the St. Mary’s County Fair Association are proud to announce that for the first time, Kids Day at the St. Mary’s County Fair, held on Friday September 21st, will be entirely smoke and vape free.

“This is the first phase of our eventual plans for the fairgrounds to become completely smoke and vape free,” said John Richards, President of the St. Mary’s County Fair Association. “We ask that our patrons refrain from smoking and vaping on Kids Day so that children and their families can enjoy the fair surrounded by clean and healthy air.”

Other designated areas, including the indoor structures (e.g., exhibit buildings, auditorium, etc.), food court, livestock barns, grandstands and carnival sections will be smoke and vape free for the entire fair weekend. Visit www.smcfair.somd.com for more information on fair activities.

“Our local rates of youth tobacco use and vaping are still high in comparison to other parts of Maryland,” said Angela Cochran, director of Chronic Disease Prevention & Control for SMCHD. “Almost 30% of high school students in St. Mary’s County are currently using tobacco and vape products. Going smoke and vape free for Kids Dayreduces youth exposure to secondhand smoke and other risky chemicals while sending the overall message that tobacco and kids don’t mix.”

SMCHD offers FREE Quit Tobacco Classes and other resources for individuals that are ready to quit using tobacco. For more information, stop by the SMCHD table at the St. Mary’s County Fair, visit www.smchd.org/tobacco/ or contact the St. Mary’s County Health Department at (301) 475-4330.

