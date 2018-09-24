St. Mary’s County Museums to begin Winter Hours October 1

Beginning October 1, the St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point, Maryland and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum & Historic Park in Piney Point, Maryland, will switch to winter hours.

From October 1, 2018 through March 24, 2019, the museums will be open daily, 12 – 4 p.m. For more information regarding the museums hours of operation, programs, admission prices and more, visit the St. Mary’s County Museum Division’s Facebook pages at www.facebook.com/SCIMuseum or www.facebook.com/1836Light or on Twitter at @StClemIsMuseum or @PineyPtLHMuseum.