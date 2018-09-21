$20,000 Keno Win Brightens St. Mary’s County Couples Bad Day

Lexington Park pair claim $20,000 prize

Heather Stephens of Saint Mary’s County ended an emotional roller-coaster of a day in the Maryland Lottery Winner’s Circle, celebrating a $20,000 Keno win.

Earlier in the day, Heather and her husband Charles got bad news about a big expense when they visited an auto parts store. The Lexington Park pair needed to replace a part in Charles’ truck to get it back on the road. They were less than thrilled about how costly repairs would be and, on the way home, stopped at Hermanville Mobil in Lexington Park to play a few rounds of Keno.

The winning numbers that Heather played actually came from the card Charles filled out. “I just didn’t feel like playing it so I gave it to her and it came up a winner; good thing she’s my wife,” Charles said with a chuckle. Heather didn’t quite believe her eyes when the numbers on their 8-spot bet appeared on the monitor.

Charles had added the Super Bonus multiplier feature to the three-draw ticket and bet on the numbers 8, 14, 26, 34, 45, 56, 68 and 74. The Super Bonus of 2 doubled their prize to $20,000.

“My first reaction was to go online and screenshot the results and compare them about a million times before I believed it,” said Heather, who is a sales associate at a local Nissan dealership. After realization of their Lottery luck set in, the happy couple hopped into their car and came to Lottery headquarters in Baltimore to claim the prize.

The first thing Heather wants to do with the money is get Charles’ truck repaired. He runs a hauling and trucking business and needs a vehicle for work. After fixing the truck, our winners plan to spend some of the prize on a well-deserved night out to celebrate their five-year wedding anniversary.

Joining in the celebration is Hermanville Mobil. For selling a winning Keno ticket of $10,000 or more, the business at 21141 Three Notch Road earns a $200 bonus from the Lottery. The bonus is equal to 1 percent of the prize. Congrats to these winners!



