Two Teens Charged as Adults in Armed Robbery and Beating of Fast Food Delivery Man in Waldorf

Charles County Sheriff’s detectives have identified and arrested two suspects in connection with the assault and armed robbery of a food delivery man.
On September 18, 2018 at approximately 6:40 p.m., the victim, a delivery man for a fast food restaurant made a delivery to an address in the 2600 block of Hamilton Place in Waldorf.
Once inside the breezeway of the building he was confronted by a masked black male who appeared from behind a staircase. The victim said the suspect was pointing a black handgun directly at him, the male suspect said, “I’m going to rob you.” The victim dropped the food order onto the ground and raised his hands in the air, and told the gunman he could have anything he wanted. The armed gunman then struck the victim in the left side of his head with the butt of the gun causing him to fall to the ground. While the victim was on the ground, the suspect immediately began repeatedly kicking him in his torso and legs. The gunman then struck him on the right side of the head with the butt of the gun. After striking him, the suspect proceeded to reach into his pants pocket and removed his wallet containing $91.00 in cash.
While on the scene, officers located a black, semi-automatic style replica BB gun in the parking lot. The BB gun was lying in the area where the suspect grabbed the suspect’s clothing. The gun was broken into two halves as a result of being used to strike victim.
When officers initially arrived on the scene, they observed Jarrett D’Angelo Buchanan standing in the breezeway of 2646 Hamilton Place. The victim positively identified Buchanan as the person who was briefly speaking with the armed suspect after the robbery.
Buchanan was transported to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office to be interviewed. During the course of his interview police recovered Buchanan’s cellphone that was used to place the order which resulted in the victim being robbed and beaten, also recovered from Buchanan was $98.00 in cash.
Buchanan’s father responded to the scene and gave permission for officers to search an apartment. Upon entering, they observed evidence in the apartment.
Through further investigation, detectives identified the masked gunman as Tyayre Evan Reynolds, 17, of Waldorf.
A search warrant was served and detectives recovered more evidence linking both suspects to the case.
Jarrett D’Angelo Buchanan, 17, of White Plains, and Tyayre Evan Reynolds, 17, of Waldorf, were charged as adults with armed robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and other related charges.
Detective Wimberly is investigating.
