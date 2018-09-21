Pork Donut to play La Plata Concert Series TONIGHT at 7:00 p.m.

Pork Donut – Performing September 21 at 7 pm

Pork Donut is a five piece band made up of local police officers. They play classic rock and country hits. Pork Donut has been rocking Southern Maryland’s acoustic scene for 10 years and has been a full band for two years.

Concert goers are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs for sitting. Coolers are allowed, but no alcohol, please. Concessions are available from the Town’s food trailer located in the back of the parking lot; an ice cream truck is stationed there for your enjoyment. A play area for children, the Kids’ Zone, allows parents to enjoy the concert while keeping an eye on the little ones.