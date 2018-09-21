Pork Donut to play La Plata Concert Series TONIGHT at 7:00 p.m.

September 21, 2018

Pork Donut – Performing September 21 at 7 pm

Pork Donut is a five piece band made up of local police officers.  They play classic rock and country hits.  Pork Donut has been rocking Southern Maryland’s acoustic scene for 10 years and has been a full band for two years.

 Concert goers are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs for sitting. Coolers are allowed, but no alcohol, please. Concessions are available from the Town’s food trailer located in the back of the parking lot; an ice cream truck is stationed there for your enjoyment. A play area for children, the Kids’ Zone, allows parents to enjoy the concert while keeping an eye on the little ones.

Final Concert of the Series –  Friday September 28th:

Please note military concerts are usually about 1 hour to 1 hour 15 minutes
due to their regulations.
If a concert has to be cancelled due to the weather we will post the information in the following locations:

This entry was posted on September 21, 2018 at 2:26 am and is filed under All News, Charles News, Community, County, Entertainment, More News, Music, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

One Response to Pork Donut to play La Plata Concert Series TONIGHT at 7:00 p.m.

  1. Charles on September 21, 2018 at 7:05 am

    What a name…classy lol

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.