Pork Donut to play La Plata Concert Series TONIGHT at 7:00 p.m.

Pork Donut – Performing September 21 at 7 pm
Pork Donut is a five piece band made up of local police officers. They play classic rock and country hits. Pork Donut has been rocking Southern Maryland’s acoustic scene for 10 years and has been a full band for two years.
Concert goers are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs for sitting. Coolers are allowed, but no alcohol, please. Concessions are available from the Town’s food trailer located in the back of the parking lot; an ice cream truck is stationed there for your enjoyment. A play area for children, the Kids’ Zone, allows parents to enjoy the concert while keeping an eye on the little ones.
Please note military concerts are usually about 1 hour to 1 hour 15 minutes
due to their regulations.
due to their regulations.
If a concert has to be cancelled due to the weather we will post the information in the following locations:
- Town of La Plata website – on the home page and concert page
- Town of La Plata face book page
- Call 301-934-8421 for a recorded message, press #7 for special events
- Town of La Plata emails – to sign up please send your email address to cwilson@townoflaplata.org.
What a name…classy lol