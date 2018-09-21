Things to do this Weekend in and Around Leonardtown

Friday, September 21st (9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.), Saturday, September 22nd (9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.), Sunday, September 23rd (9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.) – St Marys County Fair at the St Mary’s County Fairgrounds – The annual fair features carnival rides, games, animal exhibits, a farm museum, horse pulls, shows, food and more. Leonardtown Town Council Members including Maryor Dan Burris will participate in the Annual Fair Parade on Saturday, September 22nd. The parade begins at 10:00 a.m.

Saturday, September 22nd, 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. – SOF-Market Grand Opening Celebration – Join the celebration of the opening of Shepherd’s Old Field Market. Shop the Farmer’s Market and specialty shops, enjoy food, beverages, a wine tasting and fun activities.

Saturday, September 22nd – Sunday, September 23rd, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. both days – 25th Annual Artsfest Fine Arts Festival – It’s the 25th Anniversary of this popular Arts Festival featuring a weekend of visual and performing arts with 180 artists booths, 35 performers on four stages, activities for kids, food, wine & beer and more.