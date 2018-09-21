Lexington Park Man Arrested for Rape at Three Oaks Center

September 21, 2018
George Sewell, of Lexington Park

George Sewell, of Lexington Park

On Wednesday, September 19, 2018, police and emergency medical services responded to the area of  Tulagi Place, and Coral Drive, for the reported injuries after an assault.

Police arrived on scene and made contact with a 29-year old female and her sister, who had called 911 after finding a male nude, inappropriately touching the 29-year-old in her sleep when they were at the Three Oaks Center, on Lei Drive in Lexington Park.

A 29-year-old female was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

The suspect, identified as George Nmn Sewell, 50, of Lexington Park, is being held on a no bond status at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center in Leonardtown, and was charged with the following.

  • Rape 2nd Degree
  • Sex Offense 3rd Degree
  • Assault 2nd Degree

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff Office is currently investigating the incident and updates will be provided when they become available.

George Nmn Sewell, of Lexington Park

This entry was posted on September 21, 2018 at 9:46 am and is filed under All News, County, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

2 Responses to Lexington Park Man Arrested for Rape at Three Oaks Center

  1. Lonewolfmcquade on September 21, 2018 at 10:51 am

    Typical

    Reply
  2. Anonymous on September 21, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    Is what it is

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.