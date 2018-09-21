Robert Maurice “Moe” Stone, 61, of Park Hall, MD passed away on September 10, 2018, in Georgetown, DC. He was born on May 7, 1957 in Leonardtown, MD, and was the son of the late Catherine Ann Ford Stone, and Robert Louis Stone. Moe is survived by his siblings; Kelly Sonntag of Avenue, MD, Sandy Schlosser of California, MD, and Roberta Sola of St. Mary’s City, MD. He was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduated from Great Mills High School in 1975. Moe was a Hazmat Coordinator for HazTrain for 23 years.

Moe began work as a young teenager at his Grandfather’s business, E.L. Stone and Son, a Southern States franchise in Park Hall. He was also helping to take care of the family farm and his love for tractors, farming and big trucks was born! After graduation Moe went to work for Griffin Carpet as a floor installer and spent many years there perfecting the trade! In 1995, he went to work with HazTrain, working with hazardous waste at Webster Field, Dahlgren and recently Patuxent River. He was working on his 23rd anniversary. Both vocations resulted in lifelong friendships that he greatly treasured.

It was in his early 20s that he started restoring vintage trucks and tractors along with his father, Robert Stone. His first project, a 1952 Ford pickup, was purchased for $75 dollars. He went on to restore a total of six trucks! He loved going to shows and was a member of the Baltimore/Washington chapter of the American Truck Historical Society (ATHS).

Add to that his family farm, which was meticulously manicured and mowed to perfection. When not working on trucks, he was mowing, trimming trees, and working hard on whatever needed to be done.

He was a quiet, hard-working man all of his life. He honored his commitments, his responsibilities and took care of his family without complaint. He was a brother, an uncle, a godfather and a friend. He was incredibly loved and will be missed every day.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 18, 2018 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at 10:00 AM in Holy Face Catholic Church Great Mills, MD with Father Jerry Gamrot officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be; Billy Sonntag, Jon Sola, Bobby Lee Raley, Adam Schlosser, John Bodnar, and Chris Goddard. Honorary Pallbearers will be; Joe Gerek, Timmy Smith, Rodger Ridgell, and Evan Sola.