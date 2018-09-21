James “Jim” Rupert Grow, “JR”, 67 of Lexington Park, MD formerly of Swan Point, MD passed away on September 11, 2018 at his home. Born on September 12, 1950 in Joplin, Missouri he was the loving son of the late Ethel Gertrude Smith Grow and William Samuel Grow. Jim is survived by his children; Sarah Grow Butler (Joseph) of Lexington Park, MD, Samuel Grow of Franklin, TN, Angela Grow of Lusby, MD and Vickie Grow (ex-wife) of Swan Point, MD. 3 Grandchildren; Emmry Harlow Grow, Madyson Grace Butler and Mason Lewis Harold Butler. Siblings; Ginger Post of FL, William (Bill) Grow of Welcome, MD and Cynthia Grow of SC. He is preceded in death by his sister Nancy Drury.

Jim moved from Baxter Springs, KS to Charles County MD in 1968. He was employed as a Safety Director and Job Trainer for Southern Maryland Electric in Hughesville, MD for 32 years retiring in 2008.

Jim enjoyed Crown Royal, John Wayne Movies, Elvis Presley, home cooked meals, a clean house and heavily starched jeans. His favorite Bible passages/verses are Psalm 91 and Isaiah 53:5.

A Private Memorial Service will be held at a later date.