Milton “Mac” Elwood McNey, 86 of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on September 14, 2018 in Bushwood, MD. Born December 13, 1931 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Margaret Lurch McNey and George McNey.

Mac was the loving husband of Theresa McNey whom he married on March 17, 1991 in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

He is survived by his children: Milton McNey of Myrtle Beach, SC, Cindy Voorhees of Myrtle Beach, SC, John McNey of Faulkner, MD, Marc Taylor of Waldorf, MD, Katherine (Kitty) Mausen of LaPlata, MD and Christy Stephenson of Key West, FL, also survived by numerous grand and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents Mac was preceded in death by his children: Tommy McNey, and Terri Edwards and one brother Irving McNey.

Mac moved to St. Mary’s County, MD in 1977 coming from Charles County, he retired from the Federal Government as an Electrician in 1992.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 19, 2018 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home with prayers recited at 7:00PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 20, 2018 at 9:30AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Father Michal Sajnog officiating.

Interment will follow in Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf, MD.

Pallbearers will be: Christopher McNey, Brian Mills, Timmy McNey, Nicholas McNey, Michael Mills, and Jared Taylor.

Honorary pallbearer will be Adam McNey.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD