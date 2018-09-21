William “Billy” Arthur Goddard, Sr. 65, of Callaway, MD formerly from Annapolis, MD passed away on September 17, 2018 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on September 13, 1953 in Annapolis, MD, he was the son of the late Hilda Mae Bull Goddard, and James Lee Goddard both of Annapolis, MD. Billy is survived by his children; William A. Goddard, Jr. (Monica I) of Tall Timbers, MD, Crystal G. Thomas (Roger) of Lexington Park, MD and Cindi M. Curtis of Bushwood, MD. As well as 19 grandchildren: Terence Thomas, Lexi Thomas, Ashlyn Thomas, Karleigh Thomas, Gracie Goddard, Jack Goddard, William A. Goddard, III “Billy”, Aaron Curtis, Maeci Curtis, Malachi Curtis, Mason Curtis, Abbriel Curtis, Aiden Curtis, Aleila Curtis, Alonna Curtis, Krista Cone, Jessica Cone, Lauren Cone, Dalton Burgess, and 1 great grandson Cayden Edward Thomas. Siblings; Debbie L. Rankin (James), and sister in law Emily Goddard. He was preceded in death by his siblings; James Edward Goddard, and Betty Mae Goddard.

He graduated from Annapolis Senior High School in 1971. Billy served in the United States Army from June 23, 1971 to June 14, 1974, while serving in the Army he earned the National Defense Service Medal, Marksman M16, and Second Class Hand Grenade. Billy was the Lead Dispatcher and Captain of the Fire Department at Naval Air Station Patuxent River Station Patuxent River, MD, retiring after 34 years on September 3, 2011. After retiring from the fire department, Billy worked for Bay Country Contractors driving a dump truck, which was a big part of his life, it gave him purpose. He loved his job and the people he worked with so much. Billy worked until early 2018 when he retired due to illness.

He was also a waterman. Billy enjoyed water fowl, hunting, fishing, and two stepping. Along with being a Redskins, O’s and Nats fan.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 23, 2018 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM with prayers recited at 3:00 PM followed by Fireman’s prayers at 3:15 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 24, 2018 at 10:00 AM in Holy Face Catholic Church Great Mills, MD with Father Jerry Gamrot officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be; Terence E. Thomas, Andy L. Goddard, Dalton Burgess, Aaron Curtis, Joshua Goddard. and James “Jimmy” Goddard. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Mike Roberts, Dominic Toriano, Kenny Johnson, Jack Charles Goddard, William A. Goddard, III. Bruce E. Burroughs, Naval District Washington Fire Dept. and Emergency Services, and the Second District Vol. Fire Dept., and Rescue Squad.

In lieu of flowers please send contributions to St. Jude’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude’s Place Memphis, TN 38105, Second Dist. Vol. Fire Dept. and Rescue Squad P.O. Box 1 Valley Lee, MD 20692.