Salley Anne Pellegrino, 81 of Waldorf, MD passed away on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at UM Charles Regional Medical Center in LaPlata, MD. Salley was born to the late Peter and Sally Vitrano on April 29, 1937 in Buffalo, NY. She enjoyed spending time with family, movies, cats, and church.

In addition to her parents, Salley was predeceased by her husband, Paul Pellegrino and her sister, Ada M. Roderique. She is survived by her sons, Paul Pellegrino (Elsie) of Allentown, PA, Richard Pellegrino (Lenora) of Waldorf, MD; daughter, Cindy Pollock (Chris) of Leonardtown, MD; three grandchildren, Carly Pollock, Paige Pellegrino and Chance Pollock.

Family will receive friends for Salley’s Life Celebration Visitation on Friday, September 21st from 5pm to 8pm with prayers at 5:30pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Funeral Services will be on Saturday, September 22nd at 9:30am at St. Peters Catholic Church, 3320 St. Peters Drive, Waldorf, MD 20601 with Father Martin Flum officiating. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.