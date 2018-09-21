Dagmar Maxwell, 74, of Hughesville, MD passed away at Fenwick Landing Assisted Living, in Waldorf, MD on Monday, September 17, 2018.

Dagmar was born on September 29, 1943 to the late Alfred Hillenbrandt and Helga Emma Marie Petersen, in Berlin, Germany. After her father was killed in WWII, she was raised by her mother and her adoptive father, the late Melvin Giordano.

Dagmar was an administrative assistant for the U.S. Census Bureau, until she retired to Florida in 1997. She enjoyed knitting, crafts and crossword puzzles, and was once a member of the Red Hat Society.

In addition to her parents, Dagmar was predeceased by her husband, Prentice C. Maxwell, in March of 2017. She is survived by her daughter, Tracy Hartung and husband Craig, of Hughesville, MD; her son, Sean Maxwell and wife Lisa, of Bowie, MD; and five grandchildren, Jordan Hartung, Ryan Maxwell, Kyle Maxwell, Alex Maxwell, and Josh Maxwell.

Family will receive friends for a Life Celebration Memorial Gathering on Sunday, September 30, 2018, from 2-4 pm, with a prayer service at 4 pm, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Inurnment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.