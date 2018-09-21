John Donald Burroughs, Sr. “Donald”, 97 of California, MD passed away on September 12, 2018 at home in California, MD. John was born o the late William and Mabel Burroughs in Mechanicsville on April 6, 1921. Donald was a member of the American Legion Post 238 and Rotary Club of Charles County. John served in World War II and reached the rank of 2nd Leiutant. Donald was wounded at the Battle of the Bulge, receiving the Purple Heart. He enjoyed golf. John worked as a CPA prior to his retirement.

In addition to his parents, Donald was predeceased by his loving wife, Marie “Bootsie” Burroughs; his brother, Winston Burroughs and sister, Margaret Chenault. He is survived by his sons, John D. Burroughs, Jr. of Hilton Head, SC, David S. Burroughs of Denton, MD; daughter, Anne C. Burroughs of Callaway, MD; sister, Doretha Barber of Stanley, VA; three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Family will receive friends for Donald’s visitation on Thursday, September 27th from 5 to 8pm with prayers at 7pm at the Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Funeral Services will be on Friday, September 28th at 11am at All Faith Episcopal Church, 38885 New Market Turner Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20622. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be: Ashley Burroughs, Jessica Burroughs, Jamie Burroughs, Ryan Burroughs, James Burroughs and Bobby Herbert

Honorary pallbearers will be: Buck Goldsmith and Alan Neave.

Memorial donations may be made to: Hospice of St. Mary’s, P. O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Southern Maryland Chapter, 8600 La Salle Road Chester Bldg., Suite 314, Baltimore, Maryland 21286

