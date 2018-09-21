John Francis Bozzi, Sr., 75, of Hughesville, MD passed away at Calvert Health Medical Center, in Prince Frederick, MD on Sunday, September 9, 2018.

John was born on January 13, 1943 to the late Francis Guy Bozzi and Viola Mae (Wright) Bozzi, in Washington, DC.

John was a carpenter for the U.S. Government, and retired after 25 years of service. He enjoyed antique cars, and was a member of the Southern Maryland Model “A” Club, and the Southern Knights Rod & Custom Car Club.

In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his sisters, Delorse Anthony, Anita Dugan, and Linda Davis; and his grandson, John Francis Bozzi, III.

John is survived by his wife, Thelma Bozzi of Brunswick, MD; sons, John Francis Bozzi, Jr. (Lisa) of Winchester, VA, and Kevin Michael Bozzi of Round Rock, TX; daughters, Tina Marie Bozzi-Jeffers of Pensacola, FL; Deanna Lynn Bozzi of Winchester, VA; and Elizabeth Ann Bozzi of Londonderry, NH; brother, Tony Bozzi of Lothian, MD; sisters, Debbie Leckemby of Georgia, and Patty DeCarlo of Maryland; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

All services will be private. Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.