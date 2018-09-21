James Michael “Mike” Colleary, 60, passed away on Sunday, August 26, 2018, at his home in Bradenton, FL.

Born in Coronado, CA in 1958, he was the middle son of the late John E. Colleary, Jr. and Shirley Evans Colleary, formerly of Valley Lee, MD and of Brandenton, FL.

Mike grew up in a Navy family. His father was transferred to Patuxent River Naval Air Station in 1959. After two additional duty stations in Washington, DC, and Virginia Beach, VA, the family returned to Pax River in 1967 and settled on a farm in Valley Lee in 1972. Mike graduated from Little Flower School, Ryken High School class of 1976, and received a Bachelor of Science degree from Lynchburg College in 1981.

Mike worked at the family business, Colonial Office Supplies, in Leonardtown and then Lexington Park, for many years and then opened his own business, Documenters, in Lexington Park. Following his wife Marie’s death in 2007, Mike moved to Bradenton, FL, to be closer to his parents who had retired there. Mike worked at the Bridge Street Bistro on Anna Maria Island, FL, for the last six years.

Mike will best be remembered for his humor and wit. He was very passionate about all sports and music. When he wasn’t watching a football or baseball game he would be sharing the highlights from the previous day’s games played with his friends. Mike also enjoyed listening to live music performances, going to concerts whenever possible, and could most often be found sitting by the pool with friends playing his favorite music. There is no one that could beat Mike in a game of Trivial Pursuit when the categories were Sports or Entertainment. Mike was always willing to lend a helping hand and was a great friend to many. He will be missed by everyone.

Mike is survived by his brother, John E. Colleary, III, of Valley Lee, sister, Jan Colleary Timmer of Gainesville, VA, and brother, Patrick J. Colleary and his wife, Sherry of Wesley Chapel, FL; his nephews, John Pennisi of Gainesville, VA, and John E. Colleary, IV, of Leonardtown, MD, and his niece, Katelyn Pennisi Williar and her husband, Brett of Broad Run, VA; and two great nephews, Camden and Miles Williar. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his wife, Marie Taubert Colleary and his brother, Paul T. Colleary.

Family will receive friends on Friday, October 12, 2018 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with prayers at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Face Catholic Church, 20408 Point Lookout Road, Great Mills, MD 20634. Interment will follow at Holy Face Cemetery where he will be laid to rest next to his wife, parents, brother and grandmother.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Little Flower Catholic School, 20410 Point Lookout Road, Great Mills, MD 20634.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.