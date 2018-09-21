Evelyn Alice Chaney, 88, of Lexington Park, MD passed away at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, in Leonardtown, MD on Monday, September 17, 2018.

Evelyn was born on March 23, 1930 to the late Edward Russell and Gertrude (Windsor) Russell, in Washington, DC.

Evelyn was a supervisor at Arbitron.

In addition to her parents, Evelyn was predeceased by her husband, Edward James Chaney. She is survived by her son, Gary Martin Chaney of Lexington Park, MD; her daughters, Yvonne O’Brien Cusimano of San Jose, CA; Vicki Lynn O’Brien Collier of Bonita Springs, FL; Tanya Darlene O’Brien Bond of Easton, MD; and Renee Chaney Sink of Clermont, FL; eight grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

All services will be private. Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.