UPDATE: Police in Charles County Investigating Body Found by Middle School Students

UPDATE 9/21/2018 @11:20 P.M.: On September 21, 2018, at 7:47 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a wooded area in the 2000 block of St. Thomas Drive in Waldorf for the report of a subject not breathing.

Upon arrival, officers located the person, a male, and determined that he was deceased.

This appears to be an isolated incident.

The body was found by students walking to Benjamin Stoddert Middle School. A crisis team was sent to the school to counsel the children who found the body if needed.

Detectives are working to identify the male, who will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J.R. Elliott at (301) 609-6515. The investigation is ongoing.

9/21/2018: On Friday, September 21, 2018, at approximately 7:50 a.m., police responded to Bannister neighborhood for the report of a body found on a bike trial near Milstead Court.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and details will be released when they become available.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Officers are conducting a death investigation in wooded area in Bannister neighborhood. Decedent appears to be an adult male. Appears to be isolated incident. More info to come.

