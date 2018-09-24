Hoyer Hosts Discussion on Public Safety in Charles County

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer joined Senator Chris Van Hollen and local officials at a roundtable to discuss public safety needs and the opioid crisis in Charles County. “I thank Senator Van Hollen for organizing this important discussion on public safety today,” said Congressman Hoyer. “I appreciated hearing from local leaders, school administrators, clergy, law enforcement officers, and mental health providers about the broad array of resources available to those in our communities in need of assistance. Congress ought to ensure law enforcement officials have the tools they need to keep our children safe in their schools, families safe in their homes, and individuals safe in their houses of worship.”

“We also had a frank discussion about the challenges our community faces regarding the opioid epidemic,” continued Congressman Hoyer. “Last November, I hosted Surgeon General Jerome Adams in Prince Frederick for a conversation about the opioid crisis in our state and the ways we can help those in recovery. This is a critical issue and we all must continue working together to address it.”