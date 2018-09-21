Calvert Hospice Recipient Of Generous Donation From Hell’s Angels MD Bike & Car Show

Calvert Hospice received a generous donation of $1,000 from the Hell’s Angels MD Bike & Car Show held on July 14, 2018 at the Calvert Fairgrounds in Barstow.

The Hell’s Angels Nomads MD chapter organized the family friendly event, which featured a car and bike show, local entertainment, special visitors from out of town, food vendors, including Cutty’s BBQ and Captain Smith’s seafood, and live broadcast from “Hawkeye” with 97.7 The Rocket. Special guest Rusty Coons from Sons of Anarchy attended and autographed photos for participants for free.

Many members of the local chapter have been impacted by Calvert Hospice. John Beal, one of the event organizers, said “numerous members of our group have been touched by Calvert Hospice; this is why we chose Calvert Hospice.” Karen Horton, a member’s wife, shared: “17 years ago, Calvert Hospice cared for our grandmother. The day she passed, I called you all and asked what do I do. You said there’s nothing else to do, you’ve done everything you’re supposed to; now it’s our turn to take over.” Kevin Maloney, another member, shared that he helped with the groundbreaking and construction of the Burnett Calvert Hospice House.

This will be an annual event, with the 2019 show planned for July 13.

