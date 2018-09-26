Nominate a Student Volunteer for Charles County Public Schools 2019 Prudential Spirit Award

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students can apply for the 2019 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards Program, which honors middle and high school student volunteers. The annual program recognizes students for exemplary acts of volunteer service in their communities. Students receive the awards for serving their communities through volunteer activities such as helping those in need, promoting health and safety, or protecting the environment.

Students in Grades 5 through 12 are eligible to apply and must have participated in a volunteer activity within the past 12 months. Students can apply online at https://spirit.prudential.com/ apply/2019. Applications must be submitted online by Nov. 6. Applicants must then provide a copy of their complete application to their school principal for certification.

Two state-level honorees – one middle school student and one high school student – will be announced in February. State honorees receive $1,000, an engraved silver medallion and travel to Washington, D.C., in the spring to participate in program events.

A committee will then select 10 state honorees as national youth volunteers of the year. National honorees receive an additional $5,000 award and a $5,000 grant for donation to the nonprofit charitable organization of their choice.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program was created by the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) and Prudential Financial to honor middle and high school students for outstanding community service. Visit https://www.nassp.org/ recognition/student-awards/ prudential-spirit-of- community-awards for more information.