Calvert Advises to be Cautious at Convenience Centers Over Wasps and Bees

In an effort to help safeguard customers, the Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, is working to address the seasonal proliferation of wasps and bees congregating around disposed items at county convenience centers. This is a natural, annual occurrence that will subside with the arrival of cooler weather.

Precautionary and remediation efforts are underway to deter the insects away from high use areas of the convenience centers. Citizens are asked to assist in efforts by replacing caps and lids on bottles and containers before recycling or disposal. Residue inside bottles and containers can attract insects. Individuals with bee sting allergies are advised to take caution when visiting convenience centers or avoid the sites temporarily.

