Sheriff’s Office Investigating Attempted Burglary at Village Liquors in Chaptico

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on an attempted burglary. On August 22, 2018, three suspects attempted to break into Village Liquors located on Budds Creek Road in Chaptico, Maryland. The three suspects were last seen leaving the area in a light colored Honda Accord. Two of the suspects are white males, and the third suspect is a white female.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Corporal Kenneth Flerlage at (301) 475-4200 extension *2237 or by email at Kenneth.Flerlage@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

