St. Mary’s County School Health Council Meeting Schedule

The St. Mary’s County School Health Council will meet on the following dates during the 2018-2019 school year:

Thursday, September 27, 2018

Tuesday, November 27, 2018

Tuesday, February 26, 2019

Thursday, May 2, 2019

The St. Mary’s County School Health Council acts in an advisory capacity to the Board of Education of St. Mary’s County on health issues that potentially impact students, their families and employees of St. Mary’s County Public Schools.

For more information or to propose an agenda item, please contact Dr. Andrew C. Roper, Supervisor of Physical Education/Health/Athletics, at 301-475-5511, ext. 32104 or acroper@smcps.org.