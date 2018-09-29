Lady Baltimore Ball to be Hosted at Historic St. Mary’s City

On October 27, 2018, the Historic St. Mary’s City Foundation will host an evening of food, drink, and dancing at the Haunted 1676 State House.

Tickets are $125 per person and include an open bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres, as well as a photo booth to commemorate your evening fun. Festivities will feature music from DJ Marc Shubrooks, a silent auction, a juggler and entertainment from a fortune-teller.

Evening attire requested and costumes are encouraged for this very special event. All proceeds are to benefit Historic St Mary’s City Museum’s research and educational programs.

Historic St. Mary’s City is a museum of living history and archaeology on the site of Maryland’s first capital in beautiful, tidewater Southern Maryland. For more information and sponsorship opportunities, contact Porzia Purves at porziap@digshistory.org or Mary Bohanan at MaryB@digshistory.org.

For information about the museum, contact the Visitor Center at 240-895-4990, 800-SMC-1634, or Info@HSMCDigsHistory.org