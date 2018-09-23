UPDATE: Alcohol and Speed Suspected Factors in Motorcycle Crash That Killed 28-Year-Old Hughesville Man

UPDATE 9/23/2018@ 2:00 p.m.: On September 23, 2018, at approximately 1:45 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 28000 block of Point Lookout Road in the area of Loveville Road, in Loveville, for the reported motor vehicle collision. Upon arrival deputies located a single motorcycle involved in the collision with the operator deceased. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined a 2006 Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle, operated by David Michael Stallard, 28, of Hughesville, was traveling northbound on Point Lookout Road when he failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle left the roadway and struck a street sign, and Stallard was ejected from the motorcycle. Stallard was pronounced deceased on scene by emergency medical personnel.

At this time alcohol and speed are considered to be contributing factors in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision that has not yet provided a statement, is asked to contact Corporal Vincent Pontorno at (301) 475-4200 extension *2337 or by email at Vincent.Pontorno@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.



