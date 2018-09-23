UPDATE: Alcohol and Speed Suspected Factors in Motorcycle Crash That Killed 28-Year-Old Hughesville Man

UPDATE 9/23/2018@ 2:00 p.m.: On September 23, 2018, at approximately 1:45 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 28000 block of Point Lookout Road in the area of Loveville Road, in Loveville, for the reported motor vehicle collision. Upon arrival deputies located a single motorcycle involved in the collision with the operator deceased. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.
Preliminary investigation determined a 2006 Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle, operated by David Michael Stallard, 28, of Hughesville, was traveling northbound on Point Lookout Road when he failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle left the roadway and struck a street sign, and Stallard was ejected from the motorcycle. Stallard was pronounced deceased on scene by emergency medical personnel.
At this time alcohol and speed are considered to be contributing factors in the collision.
Anyone who may have witnessed this collision that has not yet provided a statement, is asked to contact Corporal Vincent Pontorno at (301) 475-4200 extension *2337 or by email at Vincent.Pontorno@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.
That’s a tragedy. Right in the middle of fair season.
Right, fair season makes it much more tragic…..you’re an idiot!
Thanks for playing!
What in the world does fair season have to do with a motorcycle wreck?
Nadda, but thanks for playing along!
WTF does this have to do with fair season?
How come SMNEWSNET posted your WTF statement, but not mine on another story. Pretty much word for word as well.
Yeah ok..Glad he didnt kill anyone innocent…
Sport bikes again…they think they’re invincible until they smack into something doing 100mph
If that sport bike hadn’t been manufactured and sold, it never could have been used to kill that rider. WHEN WILL YOU PEOPLE LEARN?!!!!????
Drunk and driving like an idiot. Another darwin winner.
Knuckheads-0 Society-1
To the first person who commented about the fair. Would this loss of life be better scheduled for after the fair ended? Either your sense of humor is pretty twisted or your compassion/empathy is lacking. Pretty sure there’s never a good time for something like this to happen.
You critics on here are so evil. How about sending a prayer out for the son, father or husband lost.
Rest In Peace brother!
It’s not just sport bikes. It’s all bikes! And yes I agree
They do think they are invincible. But let’s take this
Time to leave supportive comments because I’m sure friends and family will see this.
Prayers for his family and friends