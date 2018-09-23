Louie Phillip Deane, 53, of North Beach passed away September 18, 2018. He was born November 18, 1964 in Prince Frederick to Elmer Davis and Kitty Marie (O’Dell) Deane. Louie was raised in Chesapeake Beach and attended Beach Elementary and Northern High School, graduating in 1982. He was employed with Giant Food as a warehouse worker and forklift operator. Following his retirement from Giant, Louie followed his lifelong passion and became a Charter Boat Captain, operating Ms. Candi and Pipedream I and II. He was married to Brenda Nicholson and later married Darla Nelson on November 14, 2016. He lived in Calvert County and Virginia, and had resided in North Beach for the past two years. Louie was a member and past president of the Charter Boat Captains Association. In his leisure time he enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, cookouts, and spending time with family, especially attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.

Louie is survived by his wife Darla C. Deane of North Beach, daughters Candice N. Gott and husband Charles, Christa L. Webb and husband Joshua and Casey L. Deane and husband Robert, all of Owings, step-daughters Dana and Sara Nelson of North Beach, grandchildren Charles IV, Joseph, Marlee, Chloe, Aubrey, Hunter, Alexa, Madison and Hunter, and siblings Pam Smith and husband Bob, Wilbur Deane, Genie Carroll, Ellie Sampogna and Donna Thacker