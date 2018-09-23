James W. Ivy III, 59, of Waldorf MD, passed away on Monday September 17 2018. Jimmy was born on March 26, 1959. He graduated from Gwynn Park High School in 1977 & was employed by McDonald & Eudy Printers for 34 years as a Printing Specialist. He was a wonderful man, loving father & grandfather, & friend to many. Jimmy is survived by his daughter Brandy, son in law Nicholas, and grandson Mac. He is preceded in death by his parents Margaret & James W. Ivy Jr, & brothers Christoper, Darryl, & Raymond.

There will be a Memorial Gathering for Jimmy at Huntt Funeral Home in Waldorf, MD on Friday September 21, 2018 at 11:30 with a Celebration of Life to follow at 12:30. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Humane Society of Charles County in his name as Jimmy was an avid pet lover.

Jimmy was loved by many & will be dearly missed by all.