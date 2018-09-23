William “Bill” Bernard Hume, 90

William “Bill” Bernard Hume of Prince Frederick, MD, passed away on Tuesday, September 18, 2018, at the age of 89.

Bill was born on October 17, 1928, in Amesbury, MA to Bridget [Baker] and George Hume. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, retiring on October 3, 1969, after serving for 25 years.

On March 17, 1951, Bill married the love of his life, Dorothy Josephine Pratt. After his retirement from the Navy, Bill worked as a contractor for GTE Sylvania for 18 years, retiring from there in November, 1987. He was an active member of the American Legion Post 238 in Hughesville, MD and an avid supporter of the Washington Redskins.

Bill’s first love was his family, second came his country and the third was his boat – the “Silly Goose”. He enjoyed shooting pool, eating crabs, drinking beer, gardening, roller skating, ice skating and bowling. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to make people laugh.

Bill was the beloved husband of Dorothy J. Hume and the loving father of William M. Hume (Catherine), Kathleen L. Sheldon (Barry), George D. Hume (Angela), Theresa A. Gove (Thomas) and Robyn D. Hume.

He was the devoted grandfather of Melissa S. Mull (Brandon), Kevin M. Sackett, Matthew B. Sheldon (Erin), Megan S. Copeland (Joseph), Stephanie S. Harbour (Eric), Jaclyn Y. Montcrieff (Robert), Jessica Y. Porcheron (Michael), Christopher D. Hume (Christine), Lauren H. Figuerido (William), Jennifer Hume, Casey Hume, Maria H. Mitchell (Mark), Christine Hume and Michael Hume (Alysa).

He was the great-grandfather of Alayna Sackett, Dyllan Sheldon, Evan Sheldon, Liberty Montcrieff, Aiden Montcrieff, Avery J. Porcheron, Aaron Porcheron, Ethan Copeland, Graceson Copeland, Elianna Copeland, Dustin Harbour, Haylee Paiva, Rilynn Harbour, Caden Harbour, Courtney Hume, Keegan Hume, Kane Hume, Bryen Hume, Jacob Mitchell and Cadence Hume; and great-great-grandson, Brycen Paiva.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and five brothers, George, Andrew, John, Joseph and Richard.

Family invites friends to Lee Funeral Home Calvert, P.A., 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736, on Monday, October 1 from 11 am until the start of Funeral Services at 1 pm. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, MD 20735.