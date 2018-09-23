Doris L. Bussard, 87

Doris L. Bussard of Owings, MD, passed away on Wednesday, September 19, 2018, at the age of 87.

She was born on November 22, 1930 in Washington, DC to Irene [Warner] and James F. Chrismore. Doris was a graduate of Eastern High School – Class of 1949.

On May 18, 1951, Doris married the love of her life, Ray D. Bussard. In May, 2018, they celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary.

Doris worked as a library aide for Prince George’s School System for 26 years, retiring in 1990. In her leisure time, she enjoyed shopping for antiques, gardening, sewing and spending time with her family.

She was the beloved wife of Ray “Buzz” D. Bussard, the loving mother of Michael Bussard and Patricia Brewer (Tim). She was the devoted grandmother of Ali Bussard, Christopher and Ryan Burch, and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Carol Lee Hamblin and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, grandchildren, Kristen and Timmy Brewer and sisters Marion Geraldine Pugh and Delores Ann Hough.

Family invites friends to Lee Funeral Home Calvert, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736, on Monday, September 24 from 10 am until start of Funeral Services at 11:30 am. Interment will follow at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.