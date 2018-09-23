David Edward Galpern, 64, of Waldorf, Maryland, passed away on September 22, 2018.

Born on December 29, 1953 in Wurzburg, Germany, he was the son of the late Annemarie Pichula Galpern and Edward Hyman Galpern. Dave worked with HVAC since age 17 and was a long-time technician with Ronco Mechanical in Clinton, Maryland.

He is survived by his daughters Leah Vailati and her husband Travis, Christina Turpen; son David Galpern; grandchildren Mason Vailati, Gabriel Vailati, Camden Vailati, Chase Turpen and Bridgett Turpen; siblings Ruthie, Janet, Mike and Steve Galpern.

Family and friends to gather on Saturday, September 29, 2018 from 10AM to 11AM at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Service and interment to follow at 11:30AM at Heritage Memorial Cemetery, 13472 Poplar Hill Rd, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P. O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123-1718 or online at www.cancer.org.