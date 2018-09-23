Ralph Bishop Dickinson, 58

Ralph Bishop Dickinson, age 58 of Welcome, Maryland, died September 14, 2018 at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, Maryland.

Ralph was the owner/operator of Dickinson Lawn Care for 16 years and a member of Old Durham Episcopal Church in Ironsides, Maryland. He was also a member of the NRA (was a sharp shooter) and a member of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR). He loved working his farm and raising his cattle, deer hunting, and fishing.

He was the son of James Lovejoy Dickinson and Mardalee Bishop Dickinson.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Louise Dickinson; his children, Richard Wayne Inscoe (Cynthia) and April M. Gurekovich (Matthew); his brother, James V. Dickinson (Janet E. Herndon); his sister, Sherry C. Taylor (Raymond); and his grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Ely, Anna, Gwen, Rickey, and Colt.

Funeral Services will be private. Interment at a later date at Old Durham Church Cemetery.

Contributions in Ralph’s name are asked to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-1942 or Old Durham Episcopal Church Cemetery, 8700 Ironsides Road, Nanjemoy, Maryland 20662.