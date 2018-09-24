Free activities for families with children ages 0-10 including Halloween movies, carnival games, make & take crafts & a Mad Science Halloween Show

Local families are invited to celebrate Halloween at St. Charles Towne Center’s Mall-O-Ween & Boo-Fest. Come dressed in your favorite Halloween costume and enjoy four hours of family fun!

Upon arrival, grab your entry bracelet and candy bag at the event entrance located on the lower level near the former Ruby Tuesday space (between Macy’s & Sears). Allergy aware treat bags will also be available. Once you have entered, you may Trick-or-Treat around the mall, play FREE carnival games (with prizes) throughout the night in Sears court, create FREE make & take crafts in Center Court, watch FREE animated Halloween movies (with free popcorn) in Kohl’s Court and be amazed at the FREE Mad Science Spooktacular Halloween show in Macy’s Home Store Court. Our photo booth will be available to commemorate the evening with a “selfie” and our event photographers will be there to document the night, as well. So be sure to strike your best pose! Local business vendors will be displaying their goods and promoting their services, as well. So, be sure to stop by their tables.

All activities are free and while supplies last. The first 200 parents/guardians will receive a FREE St. Charles Towne Center or Simon tote bag.

For details and to RSVP for this FREE event visit: https://stcharlesmalloween.app.rsvpify.com/.

PLEASE NOTE: It is each parent/guardian’s responsibility to examine the contents of the allergy aware treat bags and determine if the contents are suitable for consumption by their child. A list of the allergy aware treat bag contents is available from the mall office. Please call 301-870-6997 to request the list. This is not an allergy free event. Traditional candy bags (with tree nuts, dairy, peanuts, soy, etc. as ingredients) will be given out and may be consumed by attendees during the event

Please call 301-870-6997, or visit https://stcharlesmalloween.app.rsvpify.com/ for additional details. Area shoppers looking for the latest deals, contests and event information can also visit https://www.simon.com/mall/st-charles-towne-center, https://www.facebook.com/StCharlesTowneCenter/, https://www.instagram.com/StCharlesTC/ or https://twitter.com/StCharlesTC.

