Waldorf Woman Wanted for Escape by St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Amanda Ellen Tucker, 31 of Waldorf.

Tucker failed to return to a program she was court ordered to attend, and is currently wanted for Escape. Tucker is 5’6” in height, weighs 150 pounds, and has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Amanda Ellen Tucker is asked to contact Sergeant Thomas Hedderich at (301) 475-4200 extension *1961, or by email at Thomas.Hedderich@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.