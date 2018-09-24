Waldorf Woman Charged with Assault, Home Invasion, Burglary, Reckless Endangerment and Child Neglect

On September 18, 2018, at approximately 8:25 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment in the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf for the report of a woman armed with a knife and threatening people.

Upon arrival, officers observed the suspect inside the apartment. She was taken into custody without incident.

Investigation showed the suspect, April Lee Lucille Franklin, 28, of Waldorf, arrived at the apartment of her child’s father. When he refused to allow her inside, she kicked the door in. Upon entry, Franklin assaulted a female who was in the apartment and then pulled out a knife and tried to stab her. The female victim was able to lock herself in a bathroom with her 10-month old infant. Another person in the apartment was able to hold Franklin at bay until officers arrived.

The female victim told police Franklin came to her apartment this morning and began to knock on the door. She stated she refused to open the door. She said Franklin also knocked on her door yesterday and the day before yesterday. The victim told the Franklin to go away through the door. Franklin then kicked the door and forced her way into the apartment. Franklin struck the female victim on the left side of her face, with her hand. The victim said Franklin told her “y’all got me f##ked up, I don’t care y’all gonna get stabbed today.” Franklin produced a knife from her pocket and she began to swing at the female victim while pushing her at the same time. The victim stated she feared for her life and her 11 months old son”s life. At this time the father Franklin’s child intervened and jumped in between her and the suspect. The victim stated she locked herself and her son in the bedroom and called the Police for assistance.

During the arrest, officers learned Franklin left her 3-year-old child alone in another apartment; the child was located unharmed.

Franklin was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, home invasion, burglary, reckless endangerment, child neglect, and other related charges.

Officer A. Singh investigated.

