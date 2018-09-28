Dominion Energy Cove Point LNG Terminal Scheduled Maintenance and Inspection

The Dominion Energy Cove Point LNG terminal has begun a scheduled maintenance and inspection outage. The outage is scheduled to last about three weeks.

One of the initial actions is to depressurize systems and equipment used to produce liquefied natural gas, in preparation for servicing them. Inert nitrogen gas is used to purge the systems and equipment of hydrocarbon gases and make them safe to service.

In accordance with Maryland environmental regulations, the hydrocarbon gases undergo controlled combustion in a process called “flaring,” which takes place within an isolated area on the plant site. This purging and flaring occur at the start of the outage and at the end.

During the Sept. 22 weekend, the flaring process temporarily produced a strong, harmless odor usually associated with natural gas that has been odorized to aid in leak detection and repair. Maintenance activities during this outage may cause the odor to briefly occur at times. Dominion Energy Cove Point regrets the inconvenience.

The flaring process is carefully monitored and the site gas detection systems are functioning normally to protect the safety and health of the public and the employees. Calvert County emergency preparedness organizations are aware of this occurrence

Dominion Energy Cove Point LNG is scheduled to begin a maintenance and inspection outage this week. Higher levels of sound are expected to be produced at the beginning and the end of the outage.

The outage is scheduled to last about three weeks, contingent on weather and other conditions, and will consist of maintenance activities and inspections of equipment and systems involved in the production of liquefied natural gas.

Work will be done during two 12-hour shifts each day and will involve about 600 skilled contractor personnel. They will park at a nearby offsite location and be transported by bus to and from the work site.

The Dominion Energy Cove Point LNG facility is located in Lusby, MD and began producing LNG in March. It is designed to produce 8.3 million gallons per day.

If you have questions or concerns, please contact Dominion Energy Cove Point Community Relations via email at covepoint@dominionenergy.com or leave a detailed message by calling 410-286-5757.